Birthdays- Tyler Petere

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
16°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
National News
Digital Exclusive
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Remarkable Women
China 2022
Black History Month
BestReviews
Alexa
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Millcreek teenager sentenced to State Prison in connection to 2020 shooting
Erie Police notified of areas that drivers are not following winter parking regulations
Who is to pay the bill for the Erie Coke clean up?
Jet Pet: Grace
Video
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2021 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Cathedral Prep, Fairview Notch Regions Wins, Sit in First Place
Video
Register your teams: Flagship City Curling League returns to downtown Erie
Video
Villa Maria takes down McDowell 50-17
Video
Fairview girls stay perfect with 54-44 win over Mercyhurst Prep
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
Loving Giving Local
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
PI 365
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Marketplace
Andover Bank/YourErie.com Golf Pass
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Operation Skilled Workforce
Holiday Vacations – Hawaii Trip
Community
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
AARP Fraud Watch
Midnight Mass
Contests
Birthday Shout Out
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays- Tyler Petere
Birthdays
Posted:
Jan 26, 2022 / 03:58 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 26, 2022 / 03:58 PM EST
Don't Miss
Erie County Conservation District awarded grant money to address local environmental concerns
Erie Police notified of areas that drivers are not following winter parking regulations
Who is to pay the bill for the Erie Coke clean up?
More News