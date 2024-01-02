To start the new year, the Community Blood Bank reports that “O-negative” and “A-negative” are in high demand and are critically low compared to other blood types.

The blood bank reports blood types “O-positive”, “B-negative”, “AB-positive” and “AB-negative” are at an adequate level, but “B-positive” and “A-positive” require higher rates of donations.

Looking ahead to 2024, the blood bank urges donors to consider contributing once every season.

By doing so, they can maintain a consistent and stable blood supply. Individuals of all blood types are encouraged to donate.

Donate now, save lives!

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street, and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours Are Back: 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206.

Donors can also use this link to schedule times to donate at the Erie Donor Center or any upcoming mobile drive.

Appointments can be scheduled until midnight the day before a drive. Walk-ins and appointments are encouraged to complete a QuickPass questionnaire before arriving to save them waiting time.