With more snow arriving, it is even more important that donors continue to give as accidents are likely to increase.

“O-positive”, “O-negative”, “A-positive”, and “A-negative” are in high demand, and are critically low compared to other blood types.

The blood bank reports “AB-positive,” “B-positive,” “B-negative” and “AB-negative” as adequate.

There has been a rise in donor turnout, but hospital usage for specific blood types is still high. An even larger donor turnout is needed to move out of critical levels and maintain consistency.

Donate now, save lives!

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street, and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours: 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206.

Donors can also use this link to schedule times to donate at the Erie Donor Center or any upcoming mobile drive.

Appointments can be scheduled until midnight the day before a drive. Walk-ins and appointments are encouraged to complete a QuickPass questionnaire before arriving to save them waiting time.