The winter weather has begun to slow down donor turnout and most blood types are still needed to maintain a healthy blood supply.

“O-negative” and “A-negative” are especially needed, and are critically low compared to other blood types.

The blood bank reports “AB-positive” and “A-positive” blood as adequate, but “O-positive,” “B-negative,” “AB-negative,” and “B-positive” require higher rates of donations.

When you donate in December, your blood goes to life-saving transfusions during the holidays and into the new year.

How you can help:

From Dec. 1-31, blood donors will automatically be entered to win weekly drawings to win one of four $100 Mastercard gift cards.

Donors can also use this link to schedule times to donate at the Erie Donor Center or any upcoming mobile drive.

Appointments can be scheduled until midnight the day before a drive. Walk-ins and appointments are encouraged to complete a QuickPass questionnaire before arriving to save them waiting time.