With hospital usage rising, blood supply has reached a critical level. There has been a 21% decline in donor turnout in the last week, impacting their supply.

“O-positive,” “O-negative,” “A-positive” and “A-negative” are in high demand, and are critically low compared to other blood types.

The blood bank reports only “AB-positive” blood as adequate, but “B-positive,” “B-negative,” and “AB-negative” require higher rates of donations.

Donating with the community blood bank is the only way to ensure that your blood will stay local…as they are the exclusive provider of blood to our local hospitals.

Donate now, save lives!

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street, and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours: 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206.

Donors can also use this link to schedule times to donate at the Erie Donor Center or any upcoming mobile drive.

Appointments can be scheduled until midnight the day before a drive. Walk-ins and appointments are encouraged to complete a QuickPass questionnaire before arriving to save them waiting time.