The summer festival Discover Presque Isle has been impacted by the pandemic over the past few years.

But it’s back this year in a big way, with a full week of events to celebrate all the park has to offer.

For many it has been the highlight of the summer season for years. Discover Presque Isle gives people the chance to learn more about all the beaches of Presque Isle have to offer.

It’s both an educational experience and a fundraiser, with dollars collected through donations and some sales funding special projects at the park.

And now, with the pandemic largely behind us, the push is on to make DPI bigger and better than ever before for a full week.

“It’s just going to be packed full of discovery, just so many great things that you can get involved with. We really felt it was appropriate to do the kind of week long celebration. Presque Isle means so much to us, to the community,” said Jon DeMarco, Presque Isle Partnership.

Events like musical guests and a big bonfire have been traditions for years, but with the longer schedule comes more chances to try something new, maybe something you haven’t tried before.

“Try out archery, try out morning or evening yoga or Pilates on the beach. It’s just a whole gambit of great stuff that is just fun and representative of Presque Isle,” said DeMarco.

Discover Presque Isle is a full week at the park this year from Monday, July 25 through Sunday, July 31. Most events are free but donations are welcome to offset costs.

For a complete list of events and times, go to discoverpi.com/events/dpi.