Sometimes, it’s the smallest of participants that prove to make the biggest impact. At Presque Isle State Park, that means the insects that make life possible for many of the plant and animal species at the park.

They are, in many ways, the tiny tools that make life possible for a big ecosystem like Presque Isle State Park.

They are the insects that are the building blocks for life here, providing food and the other necessities.

Some are hard to see with human eyes both due to their small size and the fact that many only come out at night.

That is prompting an after-dark night hike. Staff members will set up sheets and special lights to capture some of nature’s most elusive creatures.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“With our program that we’re going to set up, show everybody our setup, get everybody up and running and then we’ll go for a little walk for a little bit, listen to other nighttime insects, who knows what we might come across,” said Ray Bierbower, Presque Isle State Park.

Understanding the role insects play at the park is central to a full understanding of how the system works as a whole. If you’re looking for the perfect time to find out more on the lives of park insects, there may be no better time than the present.

“The end of July and August are, like, peak bug months. You’re going to see a lot of the cool ones emerge because they’ve been caterpillars and stuff like that and now they’re turning into adults because we’re rolling into fall now, believe it or not,” Bierbower said.

The P.I. After Dark Night Hike is set for August 5 from 8 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.

The staging point will be the Pine Tree Pavilion. You’re asked to dress for the outdoors both on the beach and on the trails.

For more information and to register, click here.