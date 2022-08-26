Hard to believe but there remains only one holiday weekend before the end of the summer swim season.

Labor Day weekend is one more chance for a summer blowout weekend but Presque Isle staff are asking visitors to be careful.

It’s not an easy job to balance visitor demands for one more summer weekend with the realities of staff shortages as employees leave for school or other fall responsibilities.

With some creative scheduling, park staff manage to keep enough beaches staffed to make Labor Day work.

“We do have a handful of guards who are local in at high school and college, and they’ll be working around the school schedule, fall sport schedule, that type of thing, but again beach 6, beach 8 and beach 11 are very popular,” said Steve Dunsmore, Lake Erie lifeguard manager.

But it is a balancing act. The staff work hard to make sure visitors have a great end-of-the-season experience but you can’t ignore possible problems at your own peril.

The best advice? Listen to the staff and only swim in guarded areas.

“Lake Erie is the shallowest of the Great Lakes. It’s also been proven that’s it’s one of the most the deadliest of the Great Lakes for that specific reason. It doesn’t take much wind to kick up waves or produce a lateral current depending on which direction that wind is coming from,” Dunsmore added.

For Labor Day, beaches 6, 8 and 11 will be open and guarded.

The hours from Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 3 to 4, will be from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 5, the hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If you have any questions for concerns, ask the nearest lifeguard or ranger who is more than happy to help.