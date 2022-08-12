It will be the end of August before we know it and soon thoughts will turn to football, sweatshirts and apple cider, but at Presque Isle, the thoughts will be turning to butterflies!

Visitors to Presque Isle marvel year-round about the creatures that call the isle home.

Among the prettier ones, there are dozens of species of butterflies, but could that be changing after monarch butterflies are placed on the endangered species list?

With the park’s Homeschool Day coming up, which creates a field trip for students schooled at home, the subject matter seems obvious.

“We’re inviting home school students out for that day to learn a little bit about monarch biology, their life cycles and then carpool around the park to some hot spots that I know about to capture and tag wild monarchs,” said John Laskos, from Presque Isle State Park.

Each year park staff look to find subjects that are both educational and fun for the students visiting the park, and this year, with the monarchs now endangered, you can add important to that description too.

“To be able to tag a monarch butterfly. And then the following spring to find out your butterfly that was tagged here in Erie was found 2,400 miles in say El Rosario, Mexico,” Laskos added.

Homeschool Day is set for August 30 and will focus on the plight of the monarch butterfly.

If your kids are homeschooled and you’d like them to attend, you are asked to register at the park office at 1-(814) 833-7424.