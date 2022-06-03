Presque Isle park staff knew there was a big job ahead to convert an area between West 6th Street and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) building into an appropriate natural entrance to the park.

There are two jobs actually, and the first is to remove the bad stuff.

“So, you’re going to see something happening in the next week or so. We’re actually having a contractor coming out to kill off all of this invasive vegetation and grass material. They will kill that down, so it won’t look great at first,” said Holly Best, Presque Isle State Park.

The second step is planting the good stuff.

“They will be coming in and doing some drill seeding, planting all the plant vegetation. Once that starts growing, this area will be brought back to that native condition. It should encourage a lot of pollinators and a lot of animals to come and visit,” Best said.

The work will begin right away, but there is no set timetable because a lot depends on the weather. It’s a two step process to eliminate weeds and plant native species. Crews will also mow grass trails so that visitors can use the grounds