It’s been a dream years in the making, to go back in time to restore the historical accuracy of the Presque Isle Lighthouse.

While it’s taken research and fundraising, the end may be near. The final steps may be a Pennsylvania Keystone Grant that will restore the lighthouse kitchen.

“So that will fund that work, so we’ll be restoring the kitchen this fall and winter to its time period of 1910-1920s and we’re really excited about it because it’s in its 1970s state,” said Emily Butler, Presque Isle Lighthouse.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The restoration work has kept the lighthouse mission alive in giving visitors a realistic look at the role that lighthouses have played in protecting sailors over the years.

Now with the restoration comes payback, a chance to protect the building that protected maritime efforts. So far, visitors said they have liked what they’ve seen.

“They’re just so impressed with how beautiful it looks and they are so glad that it’s been restored to what it looks like when the keepers were here. They’re getting some positive reviews given the work that they have been done,” Butler said.

Currently, the lighthouse is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tours happening every 20 minutes.

Look for a fundraiser picnic on August 13, 2022 called Red, Blue and White.

For more information, click here.