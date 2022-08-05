There are many ways to see the sights of Presque Isle State Park, but few of them are as unique or as satisfying as a 90-minute boat ride aboard the Lady Kate, with her leisurely tour of the waters around the peninsula with narration that educates those aboard the park’s history and locales.

“It’s a 90 minute narrated tour. We go out at 11, 1, 3, 5, and our sunset cruise, which departs an hour before sunset,” said Isabella Stefanelli, Presque Isle Boat Tours.

Although the business caters to summer visitors, many from out of town, you don’t have to be a stranger to check out a relaxing ride around the peninsula.

“It’s a great place for Erie residents, as well as people who are visiting Erie. It’s really great information on what Erie has to offer,” Stefanelli said.

In season, the Lady Kate is out seven days a week, with weather permitting.

After Labor Day, it’s weekends only through September. There are also private cruises available.

