Few things say summer time in Erie like warm beach sand and cool local music. You’ll be able to find both soon on Beach 11 on Wednesday nights.

The UPMC Sunset Music Series is set to return on June 22. Visitors can check out a place with music, beaches, and a lot more.

“And a half mile of hiking trails, seven miles of beaches, you can’t find a waterfront, beachfront music venue like Presque Isle. We’re really excited, obviously,” said Jon DeMarco, Presque Isle Partnership.

The music series is a great way to learn about the local music scene and what the park has to offer.

Even the locals who want to know both subjects well are still attracted to a visit to the park on a summer Wednesday night.

“I think so, many families have come to make it a weekly thing where they gather with friends, together with their family members and it just feels like community,” DeMarco said.

There are two bands each week.

Admission is free but you can buy from food trucks and craft tables.

Music runs through July 27 just in time for the start of Discover Presque Isle.