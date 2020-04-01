Breaking News
U.S. FDA calling for Zantac to be pulled from market immediately

Dr. Barber on COVID-19 coping strategies

On Our Air
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Joe Barber joins us tonight with some COVID-19 coping strategies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar