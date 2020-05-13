1  of  2
One new positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total 123 Department of Health: 58,698 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,943 deaths

Dr. Joe Barber- Children and COVID-19

Dr. Joe Barber
Several months into the battle against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and the country still remains a long way from having a vaccine.

With each passing day, new information becomes available along with new mysteries to be solved. But, what was originally thought to be a disease targeting the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions has turned out to be a danger to the young and healthy as well.

Pediatrician Dr. Joe Barber joined us in studio tonight to discuss children and COVID-19

