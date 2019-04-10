Golden Apple 04/10/2019 – Connor MacKelvey

After teaching in Ireland and on the island of St. Thomas, this week’s Golden Apple Award Winning Teacher has landed in a classroom at Iroquois Elementary School.

Connor MacKelvey is a fourth-grade math and science teacher. He’s a Fairview High School graduate who thought about doing something different. He’s come up with a high-energy, fun way to teach.

This teacher has created an imaginary world inside his classroom called ‘Bravesburgh’.

His students say it really helps to have a fun way to learn, especially subjects like math and science.

“He brings that classroom alive.”

Congratulations, Connor MacKelvey, this week’s JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.

