Golden Apple Award 01/02/2019 - Bruce Yates Video

Our first Golden Apple Winner in 2019 is getting the award after 31 years in the classroom.

Bruce Yates is the Grammy Nominated Choral Director at General McLane. Along with his wife, Trisha, Yates is instrumental for so many of the theater productions here. Teaching school wasn't his first choice, but he says it's the best choice he ever made.

Over 31 years, he has influenced hundreds of young people with the power of music, which he says is an expression of your soul.

Congratulations, Bruce Yates, this week's JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.


