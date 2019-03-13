Golden Apple Award 03/13/2019 – Judy Gawlinski

Just in the nick of time, that’s the theme of this week’s Golden Apple Award, and this week’s teacher is about to end a 37-year teaching career.

Judy Gawlinski is a New Jersey Native who went to Mansfield State College, and upon graduation, answered an ad for a teacher in Union City. That was 1982, and she never left, although she will retire at the end of this school year.

She was in fifth grade when she decided to be a teacher.

Mrs. Gawlinski teaches peer education, modern living, family consumer science, and culinary arts. She prepares students for the real world and provides them with important life skills. All along the way building trustworthy relationships with her students.

People say she’s really passionate and fun, and someone the students can trust.

Congratulations, Judy Gawlinski, this week's JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.