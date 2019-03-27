Golden Apple Award 03/27/2019 – Kylie Mello

A fourth-year teacher in Waterford is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. Kylie Mello teaches 11th Grade Reading at Fort LeBoeuf High School.

She says it’s hard to pick out the one thing she likes best about teaching.

“I love everything about it… I really enjoy it.”

Mello says she wakes up every day appreciating the difference she can make in the lives of her students and understands the importance of connecting to each and every one of them.

And, she’s really connected with this week’s Studen Nominator, who says Mrs. Mello taught her it’s okay to be herself.

Congratulations, Kylie Mello, this week’s JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.

To nominate your favorite teacher, click here and fill out the nomination form on the page.