Golden Apple Award 04/03/2019 – Denise Montie

A product of the Erie School District is now paying it forward to students at Joanna Connell Elementary School; she is this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner…

Mrs. Denise Montie teaches fifth grade. She has spent two decades in the classroom after deciding early in life this is what she wanted to do; why?

“I, myself, had trouble…”

That empathy demonstrates to students that you care. It’s made a difference for this week’s Student Nominator, Joshua Bartlett.

Joshua tells us Mrs. Montie was his favorite teacher.

Congratulations to Denise Montie, this week’s JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.

To nominate your favorite teacher, click here and fill out the form on the page.