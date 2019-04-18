Golden Apple Award 04/17/2019 – Deborah Barger

Three decades is a long time to do anything, but that’s how long this week’s Golden Apple Award Winning teacher has been in the classroom. This week, we found our winner at a local charter school.

Deborah Barger taught for 20 years in parochial schools and for the last decade, has been at Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School.

Teaching is a life-long passion for Barger. She says she loves her students and wants them to know she’s on their side.

Student Nominator Unique Russell says Mrs. Barger always has a beautiful smile and has the biggest heart.

Congratulations, Deborah Bargers, this week's JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.