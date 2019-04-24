Golden Apple Award 04/24/2019 – Haley Noonan

Mentorship is an important part of success; that’s the lesson we learn in this week’s JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple report.

Haley Noonan is a Second Grade Teacher at Edison Elementary School. She taught at Wayne Middle School for a decade before moving to Edison two years ago.

Mrs. Noonan is quick to point out that her interest in teaching was fostered long ago by her teachers.

And, apparently, her message of being kind is making a difference. Her students love her; especially this week’s Student Nominator Noah Ernst.

“She’s nice… she’s funny… she’s kind.”

Noah’s mom says she is blessed her son is in Mrs. Noonan’s class.

And, that's why Haley Noonan is this week's JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner.