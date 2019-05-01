Golden Apple Award 05/01/2019 – Miss Stephanie Cicero

We are channeling the inspiration of Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz in this week’s Golden Apple Awards. Lou Baxter found a Crawford County teacher who is inspiring hope in young people through music.

Miss Stephanie Cicero is a music teacher at Hydetown Elementary School. Her dad was an inspirational teacher and she followed in his footsteps. Now, she inspires young people with song, dance, and expression through music.

“Music makes you human.”

Miss Cicero is so well-liked that not one, but four young people nominated her for the Golden Apple Award.

Great teachers change lives and more are needed.

Stephanie Cicero, congratulations for earning the JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award. To nominate your favorite teacher, click here and fill out the form on the page.