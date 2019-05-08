Golden Apple Award 05/08/2019 – Mrs. Kelly Stolar

Tonight, we present our final Golden Apple Award Winner of the school year. And, this week, we found our special teacher not in a classroom, but rather in a dance studio.

Mrs. Kelly Stolar is a tap dance teacher at Erie’s Sovereign Ballet. She learned to dance from her mom, who performed with some of the greats like Sammy Davis, Jr. and Fred Kelly to the older brother of Gene Kelly.

“I’ve been dancing since I was 2 years old.”

Stolar likes tap because of its percussive nature, but she loves dance for where it takes you in life.

Her love for this art form is expressed through love and compassion for her students, like Dezire Howard.

Congratulations to Kelly Stolar, our final JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award Winner for the 2018-2019 school year.

One week from tonight, a panel of educators from Edinboro University will select our Golden Apple Teacher of the Year…