This week’s Golden Apple Award-winning teacher has been in the classroom for more than two decades. What she’s learned is that to be successful you need to have fun and love the kids

Cristen Sayers teaches fourth grade at Robison Elementary School.

Two students worked together to nominate her. They say Mrs. Sayers makes learning fun and interesting, and they especially like her reward system.

“If you do something, you would get like Bison Bucks, and on Mondays, we would cash them in for stuff,” said Adrianna Krol, student nominator.

“Even if you don’t get the question right, on our word sheets, we have these little dollar bills called Bison Bucks,” said Madison Teitman, student nominator.

“You got to have fun. They need to enjoy it. They have to know that what they are doing is important and is going to carry them on in life,” said Cristen Sayers, Golden Apple Award-winning teacher.

Students nominate their teacher for a Golden Apple Award for a lot of different reasons. What is it that Mrs. Sayers hopes her students learn about her?

“Well, I hope it’s because they know I love them, and I think they do. You gotta love the kids,” said Sayers.

“Ten to 15 years down the road, they’re going to forget the classroom, procedures and routines. They are going to forget some content, but they’re never ever going to forget the way they feel or felt when they were in Mrs. Sayers’ classroom,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Ph.D., PennWest University.

Bison Bucks earn prizes for the kids, which cost Mrs. Sayers real bucks. So a little help with that from Big Ideas Learning.

“We know that teachers these days spend a lot of their own money when it comes to supplies for the classroom, so Big Ideas Learning is hoping that this extra $250 can offset some of those costs,” said Jill McCormick, Big Ideas Learning.

Congratulations Cristen Sayers, this week’s JET 24 PennWest University Golden Apple Award winner.