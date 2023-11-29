Every week for 33 years JET 24 has presented the Golden Apple Award to a local school teacher, but not every presentation goes as planned.

Our Golden Apple Award winner wasn’t in his classroom when we arrived to surprise him — his classroom was empty, and we found him in the hallway.

Jim Harvey has been teaching science and AP physics at the Collegiate Academy for 22 years.

This week’s student nominator thinks Mr. Harvey’s passion for physics and great sense of humor creates an engaging and enjoyable learning environment to make physics fun.

“I guess the students say that, but ya know whose to say if I am or not. The students by the time they get to me have had a lot of math, they’re ready for the math. It’s hard for someone who’s not had that much math, but they’re ready for it. So it’s not as hard for them as you might think,” said Jim Harvey, Golden Apple Award-winning teacher.

“Some people look at math class, and physics is kind of like a math class, and they look at it and think, ‘Oh math.’ When I went into Physics 1, I thought, ‘Oh, another math class.’ But it’s been really fun working with all the different stuff, and now, I love math class,” said Joseph Salamon-Bocianowski, student nominator.

Mr. Harvey feels his passion for the subject is key to being successful in the classroom.

“The subject matter is interesting to me, and I get to pass it along to the students who are interested in it also,” Harvey added.

“My hat is off to Mr. Harvey. Anyone who can ignite a spark and create a passion and enthusiasm in 12th graders for physics, that to me is pretty impressive,” said Mary Jo Melvin, Ph.D., PennWest University.

Every Golden Apple teacher this year is getting a check for $250 for their classroom from Big Ideas Learning.

“Big Ideas Learning is about supporting teachers. And by helping them by offsetting some of their costs in the classroom, especially this time of year going into the holidays, it’s a win-win for all of us, and we’re happy to support local teachers,” said Jill McCormick, Big Ideas Learning.

Congratulations Jim Harvey, this week’s JET 24/PennWest University Golden Apple Award winner.