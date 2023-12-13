There’s an old saying: Kids don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.

That seems to be the secret to Miranda Watson’s success at the Benjamin Wiley Community Charter School.

She’s wanted to be a teacher all her life.

“I just absolutely love it. I know this is what I’m meant to do. And its times like these that make me realize that. Like, I’m so grateful to do what I do,” said Watson.

What is it she does special to get someone like Al’lai Porter to nominate her for the Golden Apple Award?

“I think the kids just know that I love them, and I make that known from day one. And I’m going to cry, these are kids I’ve had since third grade,” said Watson.

In her nomination letter, Porter said some pretty nice things about Ms. Porter.

“She’s pretty, kind, wonderful,” said Porter. “She’s respectful, helpful and nice.”

Teachers earn love and respect from their students by giving of themselves. And I think that’s what Ms. Watson does each and every day in her classroom,” said Mary Jo Melvin PhD from Penn West University.

Every Golden Apple teacher gets $250 for their classroom from Big Ideas Learning.

“Ms. Watson is obviously an exceptional teacher who spends a lot of her own money in the classroom to help her students learn and grow. So, Big Ideas Learning is happy now to add a little money to that fund so she can help her classroom,” said Jill McCormick of Big Ideas Learning.

Congratulations Miranda Watson on winning this week’s JET24 Penn West University Golden Apple Award.