This week’s Golden Apple Award presentation was a big surprise for a teacher at Harding Elementary School in Erie — recognition of a job well done 20 years in the making.

Nicole Shutts teaches second grade. An Edinboro University graduate, she was inspired to be a teacher by her mom who was a teacher. And she loves everything about teaching.

“I just love working for the Erie City School District. All the kids are amazing, and their parents are amazing — good families, good people, good education,” said Nicole Shutts, Golden Apple Award-winning teacher.

“I want to know your child but I also want to know you. I want to know what you bring to your child, what they’re going to bring to the classroom. I want to be able to talk to you if it’s good or possibly something your child might have to work on. I want to have that closeness,” Shutts added.

The professor who teaches to teach considers Shutts a gift.

“There’s no better time than now to say thank you to Ms. Shutts and all classroom teachers because they are a gift to our children, not only during the holidays but each and every day as they create the magic of learning in the classroom,” said Mary Jo Melvin, Ph.D., PennWest University.

Big Ideas Learning once again presented our Golden Apple teacher $250 for their classroom.

“You realize the outreach of this program when walking in and the students in the second grade say, ‘Oh my gosh it’s the Golden Apple,’ and to be part of something with such a long history of giving back to teachers is truly an honor,” said Jill McCormick, Big Ideas Learning.

This week’s letter suggests Ms. Shutts was born to teach.

“I guess I would agree…I appreciate this so much. I never in 20 years thought I’d ever win it, so it’s really nice,” Shutts added.

What also made this extra nice is Shutts had her kids in class with her so they saw their mom being honored. And Shutts’ mother — a retired teacher and her inspiration — was there to pick up her children, so she got to share in the honor too.

All because of this week’s student nominator Ailayah Dennison who said it best:

“She made me feel brave and confident, she made me feel like I could do anything,” said Dennison.

Congratulations Nicole Shutts, this week’s Jet 24 PennWest University Golden Apple Award winner.