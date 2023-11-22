Receiving the Golden Apple award this week is Nicole Bauer, a fourth grade teacher at Klein Elementary in Harborcreek and veteran of 17 years in the classroom.

Her reaction?

“Obviously by the tears, very shocked and surprised, but I’m very grateful. I love what I do and incredibly honored to be recognized for that,” said Nicole Bauer, Golden Apple Award-winning teacher.

After more than 30 years of honoring school teachers with the Golden Apple Award, it’s amazing that so many of them consider receiving this award a personal and professional goal.

“Sometimes you work really hard and sometimes you wonder if you’re really making a difference, so something like this happens and you’re shaking and crying, and then its like, ‘okay, I guess I’m doing okay,'” said Bauer.

This week’s student nominator has nominated Bauer several years in a row because she is kind, thoughtful, caring, loving and smart.

“She’s kind and respectful and she helps me with my work when I needed help,” said Angelina Carideo, student nominator.

“I try to just make sure that the kids know that I love them and care about them, and I think that’s where this is coming from, too. I think Angelina always knew that, too,” said Bauer.

“Mrs. B is much more than a teacher of math, science, social studies and writing. She’s a teacher of hope and comfort and love and joy and kindness and support,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, PhD, PennWest University.

Each Golden Apple winner receives $250 for their classroom from Big Ideas Learning.

“Angelina has nominated Mrs. Bauer year after year, so persistence pays off. We’re so excited today to see Mrs. Bauer win this award,” said Jill McCormick, Big Ideas Learning.

Congratulations Nicole Bauer, this week’s JET 24 PennWest University Golden Apple Award winner.