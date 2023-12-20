Some school teachers dream of being a teacher all their lives. However, not this week’s Golden Apple Award-winning teacher.

Megan Shindledecker didn’t decide until after college to become a school teacher.

“I got a political science degree and then I taught pre-school for a little bit and fell in love with teaching. I wanted to teach older kids, to get their ideas and work with them,” said Megan Shindledecker, Golden Apple Award winner.

She’s been teaching for three years at Seneca High School.

Shindledecker teaches social studies, but there wasn’t much about social studies in the nomination letter. Instead, the student nominator wrote about how she makes her students feel included, valued and welcomed.

“Her room is welcoming. She’s definitely a teacher I can go to for anything, school-related or not. She’s just a wonderful teacher, and I couldn’t be more thankful to have her as a teacher,” said Alyssa Robinson, student nominator.

“One of the biggest things I do with my teaching philosophy is I try to be the person that I needed when I was their age, so I think back to what my life was like at that age and what I could use as a teacher, and I try to be that the best I can,” Shindledecker added.

What’s the secret to making that happen?

“Forming relationships with them is the key to teaching them because once they feel comfortable and loved by you, then they’re more excited to learn,” she said.

“Alyssa said she includes every single student. To have a class where every student feels included and engaged is really where the magic happens, and you can tell, you can certainly tell,” said Dr. Andy Puschak, Penn West University.

Besides the Golden Apple Award, a check presentation of $250 for her classroom from Big Ideas Learning.

Congratulations to Megan Shindledecker, this week’s JET 24 Penn West University Golden Apple Award winner!