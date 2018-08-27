EUP offers 5 new programs including early ed for those hard of hearing/deaf, art therapy, psych, etc

EDINBORO, Pa. – Edinboro University’s School of Education is rolling out new-look facilities and programs to enhance the student experience and serve children in the local communities.

The five new on-site programs and classrooms in Butterfield Hall, 310 Scotland Road on Edinboro’s main campus, will be on full display from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sept. 22 for the community open house.

During the open house, Edinboro’s campus community and visitors will learn about the Western PA School for the Deaf Children’s Center, the launch of Boro Little Learners Academy (on-campus preschool), a new open art therapy classroom for all ages, a renovated Dr. Mary Jo Melvin Literacy Center and a new set of mock counseling rooms for the Department of Counseling, School Psychology and Special Education.

The Children’s Center at Edinboro offers a quality preschool program tailored to deaf and hard of hearing children – ages 3 to school age. Following a creative curriculum that promotes learning in a structured environment, the Children’s Center focuses on circle time activities and meaningful, hands-on play aligned with Pennsylvania’s Early Learning Standards.

Serving northwest Pennsylvania, the preschool operates year-round Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in Butterfield Hall.

A small class size allows for individualized, student-centered instruction in a child-friendly classroom. Modular learning and thematic-based materials promote learning through play and support the development of vocabulary and language.

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf provides tuition-free academic and extracurricular programs to deaf and hard of hearing children from birth through the 12th grade.

Boro Little Learners Academy, Edinboro’s new on-campus preschool program, opens in September in Butterfield Hall. Children ages 3-5 years old in the Edinboro community participate in daily learning experiences through inquiry activities and play experiences.

A fully renovated Butterfield Hall classroom hosts the preschool class five days a week from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Directed by Robin Howell of the Early Childhood and Reading Program, Boro Little Learners Academy is officially certified through Pennsylvania’s Office of Child Development & Early Learning through the Department of Human Services.

Edinboro’s art therapy program is opening the studio this fall for students, employees and community members to connect with each other, produce art and work through issues like anxiety, stress or depression in a safe and accessible place.

Dr. Penny Orr, director of the art therapy concentration in the School of Graduate Studies, will guide and assist participants during open hours – Wednesdays (1-5 p.m.) and Fridays (2-7 p.m.) during the semester. Located in Butterfield Hall, Room 200, the art therapy studio will feature art supplies, board games, card games and visits from Dr. Orr’s personal therapy dogs.

The Dr. Mary Jo Melvin Literacy Center was established in 2007 and is located in Rooms 304 and 305 of Butterfield Hall. Designed to provide quality literacy materials for the campus and regional communities, the Literacy Center houses current children’s literature, curriculum materials for all content areas and educational games, puppets and other teaching resources. New murals, which showcase key children’s literature authors and illustrators, were created by Erin Dakas, an AmericaCorps Vista student during the spring 2018 semester.

Edinboro’s mock counseling labs will allow counseling students to practice sessions under the direct supervision of trained instructors. This allows counselors-in-training to have direct feedback from classmates and instructors that provide a multi-sensory vantage point of training. These sessions include video and audio taped interviews that foster thorough analysis and evaluation of the session.

For a full listing of programs within Edinboro’s School of Education, visit www.edinboro.edu/soe.