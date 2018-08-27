Former church property could now bring in $90k in taxes Video

Negotiations are underway that could end the drawn-out court battle over the tax status of the Jefferson Education Society.

The local think tank is located in a former State Street synagogue that has been ruled as no longer tax-exempt. That could hand the society a back-tax bill of more than $90,000. So, society leadership is proposing a payment in lieu of taxes for future bills and then negotiate a settlement on the back-taxes, as well.

The city of Erie, county of Erie, and Erie School District would all have to sign off on any plan.