Former church property could now bring in $90k in taxes
Negotiations are underway that could end the drawn-out court battle over the tax status of the Jefferson Education Society.
The local think tank is located in a former State Street synagogue that has been ruled as no longer tax-exempt. That could hand the society a back-tax bill of more than $90,000. So, society leadership is proposing a payment in lieu of taxes for future bills and then negotiate a settlement on the back-taxes, as well.
The city of Erie, county of Erie, and Erie School District would all have to sign off on any plan.
More Stories
-
-
She loves visiting her local fire department and trying on the…
-
Each week we feature kids in our community doing great things. …