Former church property could now bring in $90k in taxes

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 06:11 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 06:11 PM EDT

Negotiations are underway that could end the drawn-out court battle over the tax status of the Jefferson Education Society. 

The local think tank is located in a former State Street synagogue that has been ruled as no longer tax-exempt.  That could hand the society a back-tax bill of more than $90,000.  So, society leadership is proposing a payment in lieu of taxes for future bills and then negotiate a settlement on the back-taxes, as well. 

The city of Erie, county of Erie, and Erie School District would all have to sign off on any plan.

