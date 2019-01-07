Good Kid 01/07/2019 - Lyric Peck Video

Giving to those less fortunate has become a tradition for a local 5th grader. This tradition of giving started one year when Lyrik Peck used his birthday money to donate to the Anna Shelter.

Lyrik felt so good about his act of kindness, he decided to continue giving back. Next up, a 'Little Free Pantry' he created in front of his home.

"I just wanted to help other people and it's great because I know there's some less fortunate people in the neighborhood."

Once again paying it forward, using his birthday money to buy some starter supplies, filling the box with things this 11-year-old knows will really come in handy. "...Just foods you can make easily without other ingredients."

There's some momentum behind his efforts now.

Raegin Peck, Lyrik's Mom, says, "We've had a few family members and friends donate money and come home from work or school and box is filled up by random people".

His mom says his eyes light up every time he finds items missing from the box, knowing he helped a neighbor in need.

"It's just great to see him so excited day in and day out to do it."

