Good Kid 12/31/2018 - Addison Pangborn

Local veterans receiving a little extra holiday cheer this Christmas, thanks to a young lady with a big heart.

She's just 12 years old, but Addison Pangborn already understands the significance of the sacrifices made by our veterans.

"They helped us get our freedoms."

So, she's quick to volunteer when there's a chance to show her appreciation for vets.

Brian Woodward, of VFW Post 470, says, "Oh, it's a great opportunity to give back to people who've given so much the freedoms we enjoy every day."

Whether it's sorting food donations at the Food Bank, packing up Christmas gifts, or playing BINGO with the residents at the VA, Addison genuinely wants to help out.

Addison even held a bake sale to raise money, giving all the proceeds to the activities director at the VA. The goal? To make sure the veterans had spending money during the holidays. That's her way of saluting our local heroes.

