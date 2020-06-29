This week’s good kid is known as one who’s always ready to help, and loves to tutor other student’s who need help.

“She’s just a kind girl always wanting to help out,” says Chris Peters, Key Club Advisors.

Chris Peters is the Key Club Advisor and librarian at Harborcreek Middle School and has known Abigail Nguyen for close to 7 years. Even back then, she remembers Abigail as someone always there to help.

“And Abigail back then would volunteer her time. She would give up her lunch and recess to come into the library to help,” says Peters.

Key Club Members give back to the community by doing service projects for their schools. In Abigail’s case, tutoring other students who needed some extra help is what makes her happy.

“It gives me a sense of accomplishment that I could make someone else’s day and especially since the times that we’re in can not be so fun,” says good kid Abigail Nguyen.

Because of COVID-19, Abigail worked with students online. Her style made learning easy.

“I did a multiplication bingo and multiplication war with them and I also read a few books to the little ones,” says Nguyen.

Pamela Chodubski nominated Abigail for the Good Kid.

“For Abigail to take time out of her day to help another family and other kids is very special,” says Chodubski.

Our sponsor of the Good Kids, Joe Askins says Abigail has a great future ahead of her.

It’s a good example of what this Good Kid program is all about,” says Askins.

