Good Kid- Adeline Cannon

Good Kid

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Kid Nomination Form

When this week’s good kid turned 9 years-old, she received more than 200 dollars from friends and family.

That is a lot of money for a 9-year-old and the good kid knew exactly where her birthday money was going.

Adeline Cannon is a caring, well adjusted 9-year-old who attends Elk Valley Elementary School in Lake City.

For her birthday, Adeline took in more than 200 dollars, a jackpot for a 9-year-old, but this jackpot was not going into her bank.

Adeline has a friend with cancer, and every time she went past the cancer center, she felt a need to help.

“Every time I had to go to the doctors, I went past the cancer center and I felt bad for them. I wish cancer was not even a thing and I just wanted to give money for them,” said Adeline Cannon.

Adeline’s mom asked her what she wanted to do with her birthday money. She didn’t want a trip to the toy store, or a new pair of shoes. Adeline insisted the money go to the cancer center, a gesture sure to make any mom proud.

“Amazing. She’s such a wonderful girl and at 9-years-old to do something like this and to know nothing came from her parents or any other influence,” said Maria Cannon, Adeline’s mom.

A good kid in the true sense of the word and a message to her friend.

“If Haley’s watching, you’re a good star. Keep doing what you’re doing,” said Adeline.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar