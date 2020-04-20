Good Kid- Gabby Troyer

This week’s Good Kid wants to make sure healthcare workers stay safe during this pandemic so she headed over to the sewing machine.

Gabby Troyer is spending her spare time making masks for those on the front lines.

Troyer knows when she has to step up to the plate, and during these times that is just what she did.

Gabby is making and sewing face masks to be used by healthcare workers during this pandemic.

“I was watching the news and I was like that is just crazy. So my sewing teacher told me we need to make some masks. So I just started doing it,” said Troyer.

Gabby started sewing lessons about a year ago and those lessons have now paid off.

Troyer could be relaxing at home while schools are closed, instead she is working extra hard to help protect those healthcare workers especially since there is a mask shortage.

“I just felt happy, very happy that people are using the masks that I made for them to be protected,” said Troyer.

Joe Askins says it’s good kids like Gabby that can help more than ever during these unsettling times.

This is a time where our community needs to come together and we live in a great community and for Gabby to donate her time and put together these masks I just think this is just tremendous. It is a tremendous help for our community and this is what Good Kids is all about,” said Askins.

