Good Kid- Gregory wright

This week’s Good Kid is proud to say that he is an eagle scout. His scout project was one that not too many people are comfortable talking about, and that is suicide.

Gregory Wright knows what it is like to lose someone close to you who takes their own life.

Wright is a senior at Conneaut Area Senior High School. At 17 years old, he has experienced the pain of knowing a family member and a few friends took their own life.

That is why for Wright’s eagle scout project, he was able to line up speakers to come to his school and talk about suicide and other mental health issues.

“It was really nice to find out there were different organizations in just my local area that helps deal with suicide. We found some speakers and got everything together,” said Gregory Wright, Good Kid.

Wright is not new to this discussion. He lost a cousin to suicide a decade ago.

Desiree Davis was one of those in attendance.

“Gregory was able to reach out to the community and put a lot of time and effort into his project and was touched by the concern for his community,” said Desiree Davis who nominated this week’s Good Kid.

Joe Askins said it is students like Gregory who personify the Good Kid.

“Greg is a great example of what the Good Kid segment is all about,” said Joe Askins, Superstore Joe.

If you know a Good Kid, send us a nomination here at YourErie.com.