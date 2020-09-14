Good Kid: Julia Schmitt

The goal for this week’s Good Kid is to make people happy, and Julie Schmitt is doing that with a little help from her plushys.

Julia makes the plush animals and when they were given to some senior citizens, the soft toys generated plenty of smiles.

That is what makes Julia this week’s Good Kid.

“I’m very happy I can bring some joy into people’s lives,” said Julia Schmitt, Good Kid.

Schmitt has been doing this for a while now, one plush toy at a time.

Julia loves to sew. Not too long ago she sat down at her sewing machine with a pattern for a seal plush, and in a while made 40 of the soft animals for residents of an area nursing home.

Her love for the fabric began with a sewing machine and a class that went with it.

“After that class, I bought my own sewing machine and started doing my own projects. I love sewing anything sewing,” said Schmitt.

Each one of the plush seals takes a couple of hours to make. Julia does it all from cutting out the pattern to stuffing and sewing.

Schmitt is now taking a class called fabric entrepreneurship. This will add another lever to hone her skills.

“So I’m going to learn to take my sewing skills and learn how to make a business and make money off of it,” said Schmitt.

This is called the American Dream. Julia said her brother is making fabric hearts as well.

According to Schmitt, someday she would like to open her own shop and sell the plush toys that she loves to make.

