Good Kid- Leilani Merkle

File this week’s Good Kid under willing to help anywhere at anytime.

Leilani Merkle doesn’t wait for someone to ask for help. She’s there ready, willing and able.

Whether she is at home or at church helping in the office, you can always count on Leilani Merkle for help or assistance.

“I just worked in the office so helping with religious education classes and the kids who were there organizing papers, cutting up tickets, making copies,” said Leilani Merkle, Good Kid.

That’s why Leilani was nominated for this week’s Good Kid. She is always there to help.

When a church member who was also the religious education coordinator broke her foot, Leilani was there to help.

“She took very good care of me during my surgery and afterwards doing things around the house from taking me to appointments and shopping. Things like that,” said Cheryl Nothum, Religious Ed Coordinator.

“We always hung out and she needed help, so I helped her,” said Merkle.

Leilani has it down when it comes to making someone’s day.

“Like if you can make someone happy for just one day, that makes all the world of difference,” said Merkle.

Spoken like a true Good Kid and it’s something we can all live by.

“We all know that she is a good kid and want everybody to know what a good kid she is.

For being this week’s Good Kid, Leilani received a $50 check from Superstore Joe and Auto Express Kia and JET 24 Action News.