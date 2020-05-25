Good Kid- Maisee Carrier

This week’s Good Kid said that she feels she must give back during these difficult times we are in.

Maisee Carrier headed to her kitchen and started baking cookies, a lot of cookies.

Carrier said it’s the least she could do for those essential school employees that are keeping things things running during this pandemic.

At 14-years-old, Carrier said she wanted to give back and say thank you to all the essential school employees that are helping to keep things running during this pandemic.

Carrier is in the eighth grade at Fairview Middle School. She loves to bake and help others and for a 14-year-old girl, that is special.

Carrier decided to bake cookies for all the essential school employees at Fairview Middle School.

She started baking and never looked back. More than 120 cookies came from her oven.

“I don’t think they expected as many cookies as I made, so I think there was a little bit of shock and gratefulness knowing that students at Fairview are trying to help any way that they can,” said Maisee Carrier, this week’s Good Kid.

Carrier said that she wanted to give back to those teachers and staff that are working extra hard.

Her mother said that she is very proud of her daughter, but not surprised by her generosity.

“It’s something I passed on to her and my grandmother passed on to me so it’s a nice tradition she is able to continue going forward as a family tradition,” said Megan Carrier, Maisee’s Mother.

We hear that the cookies are delicious and welcomed by everyone who received them.

