Good Kid- Robby Gordon

Some people just know what they want to do when they grow up and have known for their entire lives.

Robby Gordon is one of those people, even though his life only goes back 14 years.

“I just want to help people out in the community, make sure everyone’s safe,” said Robby Gordon, Good Kid.

Helping people is what Gordon does. He spends hours at the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department in Crawford County while also helping seniors in his neighborhood.

Several weeks ago Gordon turned 14 and the fire department honored the occasion with a parade in his honor. His father had to tell him that the hoopla was in his honor.

“It’s kind of hard to think about it because it was awesome. When he told me it was my ride I just shook my head no and thought what’s going on,” said Gordon.

Turning 14 is a milestone for Gordon as he is now old enough to join the volunteers as junior firefighter.

For the firefighter who nominated Gordon, it was an easy decision.

“He’s been wanting to be a fireman for a number of years when he was able to be one at 14. I thought this would be a nice thing to do for him. I just wrote a letter, I didn’t think too much about it. I have a lot of admiration for the kid. I wish we had a lot more like him,” said Blaine Pettit, Firefighter at the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department.

