Good Kid- Tony Carpinello

This week’s Good Kid has his eyes set on the medical field after graduation.

For now however, Tony Carpinello has karate and raising livestock for the area food pantry to think about.

Tony loves helping others and is always reported to be respectful and caring.

For the past eight years, Tony Carpinello has been active in nothing but Dust 4H Club.

For a 17-year-old, he has already learned that helping out and helping others can make life fun, and who doesn’t like that?

“I love helping out. I know it’s not a lot but I do what I can to help out whenever and wherever I can,” said Tony Carpinello, Good Kid.

Tony has been active in karate for seven years and is a third degree black belt. Tony is also a senior in PA Cyber School.

After graduation, Tony plans on entering into the medical field.

He raises livestock and for the past three years has donated 20% of the sale of his lamb to the Waterford Food Pantry.

Tony thanks 4H for helping to mold him into what many say is a very respectful and caring person.

“It’s nice, it’s fun to do, it’s a pleasant experience. I’m glad I can be a part of it. Lots of amazing people and everything about it is awesome,” said Carpinello.

For being selected as this week’s Good Kid, Tony receives a $50 check from Auto Express Kia and JET 24.

