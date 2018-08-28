Resurfacing project to begin on Route 6 in Crawford County

Motorists will have a smoother ride on a more than three-mile-long section of Route 6/Route 19 in Cambridge Springs Borough and Cambridge Township, Crawford County following a $1.2 million resurfacing project that is scheduled to begin next month.

The project includes 3.34 miles of roadway from the intersection with Route 699 and McClelland Street to the Erie County line.

Work will involve milling and resurfacing the road and shoulders, along with updates to the drainage, guide rail, and pavement markings.

The project is expected to begin the week of September 4, 2018, and be completed by October 26, 2018.

No detour will be required, but motorists should anticipate delays and lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is Russell Standard Corporation of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $1,212,345, which is being paid entirely with state funds.

This project is made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

