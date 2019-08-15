Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Web Exclusive
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
Made In America
NewsMaker
Loving Living Local
Alexa
Top Stories
Hundreds set to come out for Erie Homecoming
Top Stories
Zibo Officials set to come to Erie
Jefferson Educational Society 11th Annual Global Summit to take place late October through early November
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: PennDOT Intersection Improvement Project creating multi-lane roundabout at Big I Intersection
Community reacts to person of interest in murder case being caught
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Nittany Nation
Golf
Top Stories
Seawolves Rally for Extra Innings win Over Reading
Top Stories
Tesco Takes Game One of Championship Series
H.S. Football Preview: General McLane Lancers
H.S. Football Preview: Mercyhurst Prep Lakers
H.S. Football Preview: Northwestern Wildcats
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Happi 92.7 ‘Happi-nings’
Health Reports
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Community
Erie Gives Day 2019
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Bios
Closed Caption
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Happi 92.7 ‘Happi-nings’ events around town 8/15/2019
Happi 92.7 'Happi-nings'
Posted:
Aug 15, 2019 / 01:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2019 / 01:58 PM EDT
Events Calendar