America is on the verge of a weight loss revolution, and it’s about time.

The CDC reports almost 42 percent of adults and 20 million children in the U.S. are obese.

More than $173 billion is spent on healthcare costs associated with it but the tide may be turning as new weight loss drugs are helping millions of people shed pounds faster than ever before.

But are they all they’re hyped up to be? Are they better than weightloss surgeries?

Ozempic is a diabetes drug, but demand for the once-a-week shot is skyrocketing for weight loss. The active ingredient, semaglutide, has been approved by the FDA for weight loss under the brand name wegovy and can reduce a person’s body weight by 20 percent.

The thing we have to understand about the drugs is, like anything, they’re only as good as the person using them. And it’s just another tool,” said Michael A. Snyder, MD | Bariatric Surgeon | Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 inhibitor. Snyder said it works but side effects include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“It kind of slows down digestion at the stomach level, which makes you full all the time and lose your hunger. That’s really what people experience,” Dr. Snyder said.

But it costs $1,000 a month and people will most likely need to be on it for life.

“This is not a ‘one and done’, this is not a bootcamp for six weeks and then go on your own way,” said Dr. Snyder.

The other hand, bariatric surgery refers to several different procedures that reshape the gastrointestinal track so it holds less food.

“Bariatric surgery is the most effective treatment out there for notable severe weight loss issues,” Dr. Snyder explained.

Risks include hernias, gallstones and low blood sugar. On average, how much can people expect to lose?

“If you are 250 pounds with a bypass, you’re gonna lose about 84 pounds. A sleeve, you’re gonna lose 73.5 pounds. And medication, about 40 pounds,” Dr. Snyder went on to say.

But dr. Snyder stresses, whichever one you choose it will only work if you’re committed to losing weight for life.