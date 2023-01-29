First COVID, and this winter, add the respiratory virus RSV, and the flu.

Emergency rooms across the country are bursting.

ER overcrowding has been a health care problem for years, but now, health experts said it is reaching crisis levels.

Imagine racing into your local emergency room and you wait not minutes, but hours to be seen, then ER docs admit you to the hospital, but there are no beds at all.

Yale Emergency Medicine Doctor Arjun Venkatesh and his colleagues have documented widespread and increasing overcrowding. In a pair of newly published studies, the researchers looked first at the length of time patients waited in the ER before they were admitted.

“Those who come to the emergency department are evaluated, they receive diagnostics and treatments, and then, they need inpatient hospitalization. They need to stay in the hospital, are waiting two, three, four, up to 12 and 24 hours for a bed in the hospital,” said Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, MD, Emergency Room Physician of Yale School of Medicine.

Researchers said that wait time, called boarding time, is well above the national recommendation, which is no more than a four-hour wait. As a result, Doctor Venkatesh said patients wind up walking out.

“One in 10 people who come to the emergency department end up leaving without receiving care because the wait is too long,” Dr. Venkatesh stated.

The researchers say a healthcare worker shortage is contributing to hospital overcrowding – leading to the longer ER wait times. Dr. Venkatesh said hospitals may need to rethink how they deliver healthcare.

“We have to figure out how to get people back to the bedside who have the training and the skills to do it. And maybe, we start using artificial intelligence, computer technologies, other tools that we have to do the back-office work so that those people can be taking care of patients and be more effective at doing that,” Dr. Venkatesh explained.