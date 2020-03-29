Health Report- Living with congestive heart failure

Nearly five million Americans are living with congestive heart failure. More than half a million people will be diagnosed with it this year.

If you were diagnosed with congestive heart failure, would you want to know how long you have left to live?

Now doctors are turning to artificial intelligence for the answers to these questions.

Stewart Seaward spends several hours a week working out in the gym. Ironically, he was on a treadmill a few years ago when he found out he had a heart condition.

“I went to my family physician and he put me on a treadmill and said, looks like you’ve had a heart attack,” said Stewart Seaward, PHD.

Every day Cardiologist Eric Adler sees patients like Stewart suffering with congestive heart failure.

“My day job is deciding who needs heart transplants, and you can imagine we don’t want to be wrong,” said Eric Adler, MD.

Two months, two years, longer? Until now, cardiologists would compare tests themselves and make their best educated guess.

“We don’t have a crystal ball and that’s often the most difficult situation we’re put into,” said Dr. Adler.

Avi Yagil wanted to know. In the ICU suffering from congestive heart failure, this physicist came up with the idea of using the same machine learning technology that Amazon and Google used to learn about their users and patients like himself.

“It takes the information we have, and it looks at the relationship between them,” said Dr. Adler.

The algorithm creates a risk score from eight variables already collected for the majority of patients.

“Are you going to live longer than three months and are you going to live longer than two years?” asked Adler.

Giving doctors a multi-dimensional picture of each patient, the algorithm achieved an 88% success rate compared to just 50% before.

“That changes what resources we apply to them,” said Dr. Adler.

Stewart’s working out hard, hoping to add years to his life and says the more information available, the better.