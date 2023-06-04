Shoulder rotator cuff injuries are extremely painful for the patient and challenging for surgeons.

If the injury is massive, doctors hope for a functional outcome, using different surgical techniques. One new method is giving surgeons an additional way to repair the tear.

Every year, 2 million people experience a tear in their rotator cuff. Rotator cuffs surround the shoulder joint, keeping the upper arm bone firmly within the shoulder socket.

“With a rotator cuff tear, this pulls off, it’s ripped off of this part of the bone. Often, you’ll have a biceps problem that occurs along with it. The idea is if you lose that top rotator cuff tendon, the ball goes up in the joint, as opposed to towards the socket,” Gregory Gasbarro, MD and shoulder specialist at Mercy Medical Center explained.

Now, balloon spacers are providing surgeons much need help in the operating room.

“You put it in just as an unfilled balloon, think of it that way, and then you pump the fluid saline into it and it props open that space,” said Gregory Gasbarro, MD and shoulder specialist at Mercy Medical Center.

Balloon spacers, recently approved by the FDA, come in different sizes, so Dr. Gasbarro determines the appropriate size of the balloon to fill the space.

“You put small holes around the shoulder about the size of your pinky nail. Put a camera to the joint and use tools in and out of the other holes to manipulate these balloons, the rotator cuff, whatever you’re fixing,” Dr. Gasbarro explained.