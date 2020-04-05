Health Report: Preventing COVID-19 from spreading at home

If one member of the family has COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive, it’s almost guaranteed for the rest of the family to follow, right?

Some of the country’s top doctors say not necessarily. It’s Your Health Tonight.

With families all together now for extended periods of time at home, is it possible to stop the spread once someone comes down with coronavirus? Experts say yes, if a family member takes preventive measures.

“If they are testing positive for coronavirus, they you’re going to want to make sure your utensils aren’t shared, your clothes, your towels, certainly personal hygiene items need to be kept separate,” said Neha Vyas M.D., Family Medicine Physician at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vyas also recommends family members who test positive eat meals away from others in the home, and also if possible, use a separate bathroom.

Doctors say it’s critical right now that everyone uses good hand hygiene, but especially if one family member is sick.

It’s important to be extra vigilant with ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 between loved ones.